Football OL – OL: Azmoun after Shaqiri, Lyon is boiling hot – Olympique Lyonnais

Following the officialization of the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri, Olympique Lyonnais intends to recruit another striker, like Sardar Azmoun, at the end of the summer transfer window.

In a week, namely August 31 at midnight, the transfer market will close until next January. Until then, many things will happen at OL. Since to satisfy Peter Bosz, always looking for new players, Juninho will recruit at least two elements: a central defender and another striker. After spending 6 million euros for Xherdan Shaqiri, now under contract with OL until 2024, OL actually want to secure the services of a new center-forward. And according to information from Foot Mercato, the Gones still do not let go of Sardar Azmoun.





Bosz does not let go of Azmoun

Bosz’s priority for several weeks now, the Iranian international has been discussing well with OL management: “Contacts with those around them are constant and OL should attempt an offensive by the end of the transfer window”. At 26, the striker has only one year of contract with Zenit Saint Petersburg. Its price is estimated around 10 ME, even if its Russian club claims 15 ME. But with the end of the transfer window approaching, Zenit’s demands will probably drop, especially if Azmoun goes out of his way to join OL. In any case, to try to finance this new offensive recruitment, Juninho will seek to sell the undesirable of the group of Bosz, like Diomandé, Thiago Mendes, Slimani or Cherki.

Azmoun, really a need?

Despite everything, Lyon supporters can still ask questions about the usefulness of bringing in a central striker like Azmoun. Knowing that OL already have players like Dembélé, Toko Ekamki or Kadewere to occupy the number nine position. While during this time, the Gones have only one winger in stock in the person of Shaqiri … Anyway, OL are therefore doing their utmost to strengthen their squad before September, just to spend a season a little quieter than at present.