For the 20 years of “Koh-Lanta”, TF1 recruits twenty veterans in an “all stars 2021” version

Denis Brogniart will be at the helm of “Koh-Lanta: the legend” on Tuesday, produced by Alexia Laroche-Joubert and her company ALP. TF1

TFI – TUESDAY AUGUST 24, 9:05 PM – ENTERTAINMENT

Twenty out of twenty. For the 20 years of its program “Koh-Lanta”, TF1 has chosen to compete against twenty candidates. And to baptize this 2021 edition, in all modesty: “Koh-Lanta: the legend”. First stop tonight at 9:05 p.m.

The twenty “adventurers” who will take part in this edition are all veterans of “Koh-Lanta”. Ten men and ten women carefully selected from among the 392 men and women who have competed for twenty years. With a slight advantage to the latter, which have four winners – those of seasons 5 (Clémence Castel), 7 (Jade Handi), 8 (Christelle Gauzet) and 21 (Alexandra Pornet) – for two winners (that of season 12, Ugo Lartiche, and that of season 14, Laurent Maistret).

But TF1 also chose second knives, unhappy finalists from previous editions, “Who still and always want to do battle, says the channel, to finally conquer the title that escaped them ”. Thus Claude, 41 years old, three times present, three times finalist, three times beaten on the post: “I want to face the best and finish on the 20 years”, he explains. Emblematic candidates from the past twenty-one seasons, to capture the vast public of all generations who have followed the adventure since Saturday, August 4, 2001. In the second part of the evening, a documentary on “the history of heroes” will be shown, in which the latter tell what is commonly called “the adventure of their life”.





Denis Brogniart is still at the helm of the cult show produced by Alexia Laroche-Joubert and her company Adventure Line Productions (ALP), and whose broadcast date has been moved this year to Tuesday – to allow the youngest viewers to spend the evening in front of the station, not having school the next day.

In two different islands

This year, destination Polynesia. Far from mass tourism and the coronavirus – which had not yet experienced the new current outbreak during filming last winter, would like to emphasize the host. The latter announces a surprise for the candidates, who will be separated from the outset in two different islands, one for men, the other for women. Even if, he would like to remind, “We have been pioneers in terms of parity, from the first year”.

Read our report: health screwdriver and crisis of confidence in French Polynesia

Another claimed virtue, in these times of climate change and all-out pollution: the preservation of the ecosystem. “Our teams clean the beaches from top to bottom before and after our visit, assures Denis Brogniart. We take great care to be the cleanest and most respectful hosts possible of the places and people who welcome us. “

Der des ders or the start of a new era? “Neither one nor the other, sweeps away the former sports journalist. In 2022, we will set off on new adventures with twenty new adventurers. “Koh-Lanta” is a bit like an old lady, smartly relifted year after year, entering her third decade with as much enthusiasm as ever. ” And success, we hope at TF1. Some six million viewers follow the adventures of the “koh-lantais” every week. “It’s as if I were the captain of a gigantic ship that takes its countless passengers to discover places they have never been before. “

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also An aperitif with Denis Brogniart: “When you don’t wash your teeth, your libido immediately decreases”