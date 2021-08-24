for the first time it rained at the top of Greenland

On August 14, heavy rains were observed near the top of the Greenland ice sheet, at an altitude of over 3,000 meters. A worrying phenomenon as the north of the island experienced abnormally high temperatures during the summer.

Rain was observed at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters on August 14 in Greenland, an exceptional and not very reassuring phenomenon. © Maxppp / M. Lohmann

This is a first, and it’s not really good news. On August 14, the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), a US center for information on polar research, observed heavy precipitation near the top of the ice cap in Greenland. The information was communicated on Monday by the Danish meteorological institute DMI. Never had such an event been reported at this altitude (3,216 meters) in the region since the start of the measurements.

An unprecedented phenomenon and particularly disturbing : temperatures were just above 0 ° C, which means that the snow melts and refreezes to turn to ice, an event that has only happened three times in the last ten years (2012, 2019 and 2021 ). This ice-cold rainwater absorbs the sun’s rays more easily and can melt much faster. According to Martin Stendel, a DMI researcher interviewed by AFP, “it is likely a sign of global warming“.

Unusual temperatures

In total, seven billion tons of water spilled in this case within a few hours. The first drops of rain were observed at 5 a.m. (local time) this Saturday, August 14 and continued to fall for nine hours. This rain caused an acceleration in the melting of the ice sheet. The rainy episode comes after many temperature records reached in the north of the island during the summer. Locally, strong heat episodes exceeding 20 ° C were recorded during the summer.

The second largest ice cap behind Antarctica, the Greenlandic cap – measuring around 1.8 million square kilometers – is particularly watched by scientists, who observe a warming three times faster than on the rest of the globe.

Disastrous climatic consequences

According to a European study published in December 2020, the melting of this ice cap should contribute to a general rise in the level of the oceans to the height of 10 to 18 centimeters by 2100, that is to say 60% faster than the previous estimate. The Greenlandic cap contains in total enough to raise the level of the oceans by six to seven meters.





The latest IPCC report shows, beyond the issue of rising temperatures, how much precipitation is likely to increase in most regions of the world, especially at the poles. Coupled with more and more heat waves, this precipitation will accelerate the melting of the ice, which is reaching increasingly alarming levels. At the end of July, Danish meteorologists already reported that Greenland was losing eight billion tonnes of ice per day. This is however not a record : in 2019, 532 billion tons of ice had melted in the region, including 223 billion only during the month of July.