France 3 marmots say goodbye VGE style

TELEVISION – They made us laugh a lot, now we’ll have to say goodbye to them. The marmots of France 3, which appeared during the cuts pubs and trailers, leave the channel definitively this month of August.

So as not to let them go without viewers being able to bid them farewell, France 3 has concocted a video clip that TV-Leisure broadcast exclusively. A groundhog appears there in a setting similar to that of President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in 1981 during his presidential defeat. She lets out a “goodbye” in the same tone as the former president and leaves the room, opening a door where people seem to be waiting for her.





But this may not be the end of France Télévisions mascots. Indeed, at the end of this video, it is written “After a five-year term on France 3, the marmots bow out”, after which appears this: “Rendez-vous in December with the newly elected”. So who will sit in the presidential chair of France 3 to replace those who made us laugh so much? The answer will probably be given during the next Christmas holidays.

The marmots of France TV had not only seduced the French. Indeed, in the United States a YouTuber had broadcast some videos where they appeared, they had then been a notable success. Actress Alyssa Milano had also shared one of the videos on Twitter, writing: “It’s real isn’t it? (Please tell me yes) ”. Their parodies of films, like that of ET, Flashdance, Harry Potter or Titanic had seduced everyone. Will the American actress also fall for those who will replace them? See you next December.

