France 3 marmots will disappear

France 3 marmots return to their burrows for permanent hibernation. After five years of making the viewers of the public channel laugh, the adorable rodents will stop populating the three jingles during the end of the year, summer or major sporting events. The announcement was made today on the sidelines of France Télévisions’ back-to-school press conference via a farewell clip faithful to the spirit of the marmots. In this sequence, we can see a groundhog replaying the famous “goodbye” of Valéry Giscard d’Estaing during his defeat in 1981 against François Mitterrand. “After a five-year term on France 3, the marmots bow out“, can we read, before another sign indicates:”Rendezvous in December with the newly elected“. What foreshadows the selection by France 3 of a new mascot for its future jingles? puremedias.com invites you to discover this farewell clip which will be broadcast until September 5 on the antenna of France 3.

From the Beatles to Rabbi Jacob

In five years of presence on the air, the marmots of France 3 had become a real institution. In 2015, the creatures imagined by the Dream agency created a sensation by camping out the big stars of the song, from Daft Punk to the Beatles. In 2018, the marmots had this time replayed some cult scenes from films such as “Titanic”, “Top Gun”, “Pulp Fiction”, but also French comedies such as “The visitors” or “The adventures of Rabbi Jacob”. This summer again, the small mammals of the mountains had delighted viewers of the Tokyo Olympic Games broadcast on the public service.