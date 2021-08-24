More

    “France”, the creaking new film by Bruno Dumont

    Entertainment


    Posted

    Video length: 2 min.

    Movie theater : "France", the creaking new film by Bruno Dumont
    FRANCE 3

    Article written by

    M. Le Page, E.Denis, V. Lejeune – France 2

    France Televisions

    “France” is the name of Bruno Dumont’s next film which hits theaters on Wednesday August 25th. It is a satire of the continuous information carried by Léa Seydoux, Benjamin Biolay and Blanche Gardin.

    Microphone in hand, the journalist France’s mission is to inform the French. She is sometimes queen of JT, sometimes a war reporter in a minefield who does not hesitate to stage information. In this satire of the media world, only one obsession: the race to the hearing. And to embody this PAF icon, director Bruno Dumont has chosen a cinema icon, Léa Seydoux.

    But like all stars, France has its flaws, its paradoxes. This year, the actress Léa Seydoux is on all fronts. She will star in four other films including the highly anticipated James Bond. It is a talent that we are tearing up both in France and internationally.She had only three years of career and she was already in the films of Quentin Tarantino, Woody Allen (…) it’s an extremely impressive career“, says Gauthier Jurgensen, cinema journalist at Sattelifax. With the film “France”, the actress further confirms her status as a superstar on the big screen.


    Team of the week

    • Editor-in-chief

      Pierre-Yves Grenu

    • Deputy editor-in-chief

      Valérie Houart, Eric Brisson

    • Publishing manager

    • Joker

    The weekend team

    • Editor-in-chief

      Catherine Raymond

    • Deputy editor-in-chief

      Jérôme Dorville, Daniel Ielli

    • Publishing manager

    • Joker

    see all the news

    Newsletter

    all the news in video

    Receive most of our news with our newsletter

    Newsletter subscription

    France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.

    articles On the same topic

    related subjects

    seen from europe

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAlgeria breaks diplomatic relations with Morocco
    Next articlePasta, jams … Should we expect a rise in the prices of certain consumer products?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC