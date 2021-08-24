From 2023, manufacturers will no longer have a monopoly on body parts

Unlike countries like Belgium, France is a market where manufacturers have a total monopoly on all so-called “visible” parts. Windows, bodywork, mirrors, if you want a replacement, you have to turn directly. to the manufacturer, or to a repairer who himself will obtain supplies from the manufacturer’s distribution center. This total monopoly implies often very high pricing policies due to the lack of competition. A situation denounced by many after-sales players and by certain consumer defense organizations. La Feda (Federation of Automobile Distribution Unions), which has been working since 2017 to open up this market, welcomed the historic decision of the Constitutional Council which validated the opening of this market to competition.

“Inserted for the first time in the mobility orientation law in 2019, then in the ASAP law in 2020, the liberalization of spare parts had been, for formal reasons, censured twice by the Constitutional Council.

The same device, resulting from the FEDA’s proposals, was however taken up in the spring in the Climate and Resilience bill in a senatorial amendment. It is this article that the Constitutional Council has just validated.





In the coming days, the Climate and Resilience Law will therefore be promulgated with this article, which makes a double modification of design law and copyright, as the FEDA has long requested. In application of this provision, the manufacturers’ monopoly will end on January 1, 2023. On this date, all glazing parts will be fully open to competition.

Regarding the other visible parts (mirrors, optics, bodywork), those produced by so-called “original equipment” suppliers will also be visible on January 1, 2023. The other equipment manufacturers will be able to produce and market these parts afterwards. a period of 10 years from the registration of the design of the part. Today, this period is 25 years, which corresponds to an almost total monopoly for manufacturers.. “

Concretely, this means that, gradually, body parts will be democratized, both at the original equipment supplier, but subsequently at all other equipment manufacturers, which will logically lower prices. Good news that could be accompanied by a reassessment of insurance rates on repairs were to be less expensive. We are still dreaming.