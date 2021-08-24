from 80 GB for 10 € / month

RED by SFR is relaunching its BIG RED operation until 08/26 inclusive. On the program: three 4G mobile plans from 10 euros per month, still without commitment and without doubled price after one year. Find all the details below.

The BIG RED is back at the green operator at the end of summer. This is a special RED by SFR operation to temporarily lower the prices of non-binding packages. This time, we are talking about offers ranging from 80 to 200 GB for prices among the lowest on the market. You have until midnight Thursday evening to take advantage of it!

What do RED packages offer?

Unlimited calls / SMS / MMS

Up to 200 GB in France and 15 GB in Europe

No commitment and no price doubled after one year

Until Thursday August 26 included, RED by SFR offers the following three discounted packages: 80 GB for 10 euros per month, 100 GB for 12 euros per month and 200 GB for 15 euros per month. These offers are non-binding and without a price which doubles after one year.

The contribution of the SFR network at low cost

The BIG RED limited series are particularly interesting for those looking for an inflated data package on the cheap. With the contribution of the SFR network, you are guaranteed to obtain a quality of service covering more than 95% of the Metropolitan territory with one of the best average download rates on the market according to ARCEP. On the communication side, these packages give the right to unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles as well as unlimited SMS and MMS in mainland France, Europe and overseas departments.

80, 100, 200 GB? 4G, 5G? You have the choice.

Depending on your use or your habits, RED offers 3 packages with specially supplied 4G envelopes. The 200 GB plan is perfectly suited if your data consumption is high, especially if you are used to streaming movies and series from anywhere on your mobile. The 80 and 100 GB plans can meet the same expectations if you are not too data-hungry.

RED has also thought about people who need to use their mobile from abroad. A 4G envelope is dedicated to Europe and the overseas departments for each package, from 8 GB for the 100 GB package, 10 GB for the 80 GB package and 15 for the 200 GB package. These envelopes are available in more and are not deducted from the basic package.

How do I keep my number?

You can of course keep your current mobile number by changing your plan. First of all, it is necessary to add 10 euros to the total of your order to obtain the new triple-cut SIM. The change of operator is then done without interruption if you keep your number. It’s free and just provide the RIO code of your line during registration. If you don’t know how to do this, check out our tutorial to request your RIO.

4G plan comparison

In order to discover more and more mobile offers, we invite you now to use our comparator to find the best 4G plans without commitment from the moment.



