GamePass Ultimate: An essential service at Xbox

If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer, Xbox Game Pass should be catching your eye. With the many announcements made during Microsoft’s Gamescom 2021 conference, the Xbox Game Pass only confirms its place as the brand’s essential service.

An essential subscription on Xbox and PC

The Microsoft conference at Gamescom showed us that GamePass is today an essential service if you have a branded console or a PC from the Microsoft ecosystem. With all the exclusives announced in Day One on the platform, the Xbox GamePass weighs heavily in the video game landscape. Available on many devices thanks to the Cloud, the Xbox subscription gives you access to a very large catalog of titles for only ten euros per month. This revolution allows all gamers to take advantage of an astronomical amount of blockbuster titles as independent and peck among the catalog of games in open access.

A gargantuan catalog

With a catalog that continues to grow month after month, Microsoft’s service gives you access to an impressive amount of titles. In this second part of August, the American giant is offering very attractive new features including some alluring exclusives, which will all join the Xbox Game Pass.

Among the many titles available, two were particularly anticipated. The first is none other than Myst, absolutely cult point & click released in 1993 and designed by the Miller brothers. A small nugget that we obviously advise you to do for its polished atmosphere and its convoluted puzzles which have made it a sure bet of the Tenth Art. What’s more, this is his remake, sporting very modern graphics.





The second is none other than the famous 12 Minutes which came out on August 19th. This little nugget takes you into a time loop in a scenario and a cast with small onions.

Just to summarize what awaits you for the end of August on Xbox Game Pass, here is the list of upcoming titles. And there are some very interesting ones, like new products like Psychonauts 2 or 12 Minutes.

New Xbox Game Pass games (second half of August 2021)

One thing is certain, Microsoft is putting the package on its star service which continues to gain power, to democratize and expand its catalog for a price that currently remains unchanged. The Gamescom 2021 conference only confirmed this direction, to the delight of Xbox gamers.

