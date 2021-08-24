gamescom 2021: Age of Empires IV will give you History lessons

The release of the next installment of the popular Age of Empires license is fast approaching. It was therefore not surprising to see him point the tip of his nose at the Xbox conference at gamescom 2021. But the content offered was surprising to say the least.

No gameplay on the horizon for Age of Empires IV, nor even new information on the game itself, but a preview small history lessons which will be offered to you in-game. It will indeed be possible to unlock no less than 28 video capsules, titled Hands on History, by fulfilling different objectives. In the program ? Explanations on the time, the battles or the weapons used, all produced by Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge in the company of experts.

To present the concept to us, Microsoft has chosen to reveal one of these videos to us, having as its theme a medieval weapon very popular for carrying out sieges, in particular: the trebuchet. She takes us to Warwick Castle in England, where a real trebuchet is presented to us by mechanical engineer Dr Shini Somara. If the Age of saga was already known as a gateway to take an interest in History and learn new things, this next opus seems to constitute a new turning point in this direction.





It will be possible to experience this with our own eyes from October 28, when the game is released on PC. Age of Empires IV will of course be available from the day of its release on Xbox Game Pass PC.

