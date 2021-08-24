More

    gamescom 2021: Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series and One is coming soon!

    Game news gamescom 2021: Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series and One is coming soon!

    Microsfot Xbox has, as planned, organized a live stream dedicated to upcoming games in the Xbox ecosystem as a prelude to gamescom. And as you might expect, the company will continue to expand its services, starting with Cloud Gaming.

    Already available on smartphones, tablets and PCs, Cloud Gaming allows, with a good connection, to play many GamePass games without having to install them and without necessarily having very powerful hardware. Corn from the end of the year, players with a Xbox Series X, S from an Xbox One and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be able to take advantage of Cloud Gaming and thus test more a hundred games without having to install them. Here too, it will be necessary to have a good connection in order to make the most of it. It will even be possible, via the subscription, to enjoy multiplayer features games, such as instantly joining a crew in Sea of ​​Thieves.


    If the experience is successful, players will be able to leave Cloud Gaming and go to the GamePass catalog to download the games concerned and enjoy the titles optimally. Microsoft also states that several 9th ​​gen games, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, will be playable on Xbox One via the Cloud. The precise date for the deployment of Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles has yet to be revealed, but the wait should not last more than three good months.

    MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

