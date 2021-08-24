gamescom 2021: Crusader Kings 3 is coming to Xbox Series in medieval and strategic trailer

Released at the very end of 2020 on PC, Crusader Kings III will also go to conquer the lands of Microsoft, as the latter has just announced at gamescom 2021. Very good news for all fans of the genre. .

The small Xbox conference broadcast on August 24, on the occasion of gamescom 2021, was the opportunity to get your hands on classified ads on the right and left like a Borderlands event in Sea of ​​Thieves, a new FPS by the name of Into the Pit or never-before-seen footage from Dying Light 2. It was also a good time for another unexpected surprise, that of the port of Crusader Kings III to Xbox Series X | S with the help of a small trailer.





The excellent strategy game developed by Paradox Interactive and published in December 2020 only on PC will therefore adapt to new Microsoft machines, in particular with a gameplay completely revised to suit the controller. As a reminder, the title takes us to medieval times and proposes to us to use violence or diplomacy to enlarge its territory on a huge map, going from Spain to India via Scandinavia or Central Africa. Here we are again for a few tens (hundreds) of hours of play.

Crusader Kings III does not yet have a release date for the Xbox Series but it should arrive “soon”, according to Microsoft.