Gamescom 2021: Dying Light 2 has a new gameplay trailer, high aerobatics and combat on the program

It was on the occasion of gamescom 2021 that Microsoft held a small showcase, unveiling some media on various games. In this case, it is Dying Light 2 which opened the ball with a new trailer.

The development of Dying Light 2: Stay Human was long and fraught with pitfalls, but still seems to be nearing its end: Techland is therefore stepping up its communication and even won a place of choice in the Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021. So to speak, the game was even the direct opening thanks to a new trailer, concocted for the occasion.

Here it is therefore a question by parkour, an essential component of the gameplay, but alsoacrobatic clashes in which free running will also interfere in addition to offering a (very) varied panel of bladed weapons. The trailer also emphasizes the different factions that control the city : as a reminder, the latter will evolve over time through our actions and decisions, and it is in particular one of the most ambitious points of this long awaited title. An adventure that is also intended to be narrative, therefore, and which will offer a changing level design according to a frame shaped by you.





We hope that the experience will live up to expectations: to realize this, see you on December 7 on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, but also on PC, PS5 and PS4.