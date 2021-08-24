gamescom 2021: Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Age of Empires IV … Follow the Xbox Stream live from 7pm

After a very successful Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 2021, it was thought that Microsoft would wait a bit before holding another conference. It is not, since Microsoft has announced a conference on the occasion of gamescom, which will start at 7 pm tonight, and which you can follow with us minute by minute.

New information on announced games

Microsoft indicated it right away by revealing the date of the broadcast of this Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, do not expect big announcements at this conference. The builder, also developer and publisher, let us know that we will be entitled to new information on games already presented. So, we can easily imagine that Microsoft Xbox will return to Forza Horizon 5, announced in June, but also on Halo Infinite, Age of Empires IV, Psychonauts 2 or Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. A mention of Perfect Dark and Fable cannot be excluded, but the presentation of their gameplay or trailers seems premature. The games of the partner studios, like Back 4 Blood, should also have a voice, like Dying Light 2: Stay Human which will present new images. In all cases, the evening will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and, if it will be necessary to be satisfied with already known games, we are promised a pleasant moment to share.





The Game Pass more than ever in the spotlight

Last June, and a few days before E3, Microsoft indicated that the Game Pass, under its various offers, had 18 million subscribers worldwide. A significant figure, which confirms Microsoft in its service-centric strategy. With several hundred games, the catalog has been expanded to EA Play games for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but also at Bethesda games, the brand having been bought for $ 7.5 billion almost a year ago. Tonight we should find out new features related to the service, but we do not yet know which ones, as well as the next titles that will integrate the service. In view of the date, it is also not impossible that Microsoft will take advantage of the evening to announce the Xbox Live Gold games for September.

What place for Bethesda and its games including Starfield?

The E3 conference was called Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, which is not the case here. We can therefore deduce that the redeemed publisher will be set back, especially as Bethesda Germany has its own program, broadcast over several days from Thursday. However, Microsoft may very well feel that the public has integrated the acquisition of Bethesda, and that mentioning the presence of Xbox Game Studios games is sufficient to indicate the presence of the licenses acquired. There is therefore a good chance that certain titles will be mentioned, whether they are future productions or games joining the various Xbox services, from Game Pass to Cloud Gaming. Finally, remember that on the sidelines of this conference, Microsoft will organize an Xbox FanFest and will implement many discounts on its games.