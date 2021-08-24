gamescom 2021: Forza Horizon 5 is full of info

On the sidelines of the gamescom 2021 Xbox conference and the video presented, Forza Horizon 5 has provided several elements on the game scheduled for November 9. Something to salivate with the first minutes of the game, new screens and information.

Info in addition to live gamescom We were invited before the gamescom Xbox show to a presentation conference to discover the sequence presented on video this Thursday. Afterwards, Mike Brown, the creative director of Forza Horizon 5 lent himself to the game of questions and answers. More info below.

An introduction presented in detail

Presented during the gamescom Xbox show, the introduction of the game takes place next to the active and snow-capped Gran Caldera volcano, already seen at the end of the famous E3 2021 trailer. the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, an all-terrain beast featured on the cover before the 2020 Corvette Stingray arrives on screen. The latter is launched in the middle of a sandstorm, while the Porsche 911 Desert Flyer finds itself in the jungle to cross several wetlands and perilous paths. No real confrontations with opponents, but a final arrival at the festival like the last Forza Horizon 4. This scene is played on the Mexican coast, driving a” a splendid Mercedes-AMG ONE, second star of the title cover.

The areas shown in video:

Gran Caledra Volcano: At the edge of the volcano with the presence of a small earth circuit

At the edge of the volcano with the presence of a small earth circuit Tierra Prospera: Asphalt roads between vegetation, presence of sandstorms

Asphalt roads between vegetation, presence of sandstorms La Selva: Wet jungle with mostly earthy / muddy paths, rivers

Mexico, ode to freedom

The choice of Mexico was directly chosen after the development of Forza Horizon 4. “The objective was simple, to make the biggest game with the biggest map in the history of Horizon” explains Mike Brown.. It was therefore necessary to choose a country with the largest and most varied environment possible, hence the choice of Mexico. “It’s like the whole world in one country, with the coast, the jungle, the forest, the canyons, the desert.” The principle of the seasons modifying the environment has not been shelved, and we will be able to discover the map through spring, autumn, winter and arid summer.





On the points of view of gameplay and modes of play, Mike Brown was quite talkative. Like Forza Horizon 4. It will always be possible to find your way off the road and paths traced and therefore to cut completely through fields pampas to fully explore the scenery without being blocked. The scenario of the solo career will be a direct follow-up to its predecessor. The rookie has become a superstar and will be with this recent status at the start of the game. The Mexican character of Romero, heard during the video, will almost all alone embody the uninhibited atmosphere of the title. On the technical side, Mike Brown has confirmed the presence of ray-tracing in play. Sandstorms will not really have a “physical” impact on the vehicle but simply visual and sound.

Note that a new difficulty mode will appear, called “Tourist” designed for simple exploration with options and assistance conducive and adapted to the discovery of idyllic universes. On the other hand, the list or the number of the cars available were not leaked.

Forza Horizon 5 is due out on November 9 on PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One.

To read also