gamescom 2021: Microsoft Flight Simulator gets its first major expansion

A real technical feat, Microsoft Flight Simulator was expected at this Xbox Gamescom 2021 conference. And it didn’t take long to see the game pay a teaser for an upcoming partnership, synonymous with new content.

Responding to the sweet name of Reno Air Races, this first big extension will mark the arrival of STIHL National Championship Air Races on the flight simulator. If this name means nothing to you, know that these are air races particularly rich in speed and thrills. This is not the first time that this competition, organized by the Reno Air Racing Association, has seen the light of day in a Microsoft Flight Simulator. It was already possible to talk about speed thanks to the Flight Simulator X add-on, Acceleration Pack.

In the program ? Frenzied races with friends through a brand new competitive multiplayer mode. Additional information will undoubtedly be unveiled in the coming weeks. At least we hope so, since the Reno Air Races expansion should be available from next fall.

At this conference, other announcements were made about the game, including an update for Germany, Austria and Switzerland and the arrival of the Junkers JU-52, from September 7th. And if you are fond of new experiences, you will be able, from the month of November, to try your hand at VoloCity, an electric air taxi. ” ‘





As a reminder, Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC and Xbox Series, and “for free” on Xbox Game Pass.

Treat yourself to a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate