Gamescom 2021: Microsoft’s the Gunk ruled out in a never-before-seen extraterrestrial trailer

It should not be forgotten, but The Gunk is a small Microsoft exclusive that has every chance to charm more than one. In order to show itself to as many people as possible, a new trailer was presented at the Microsoft conference, which has just been held on the occasion of gamescom 2021.

Developed by Image & Form Games, creators of the SteamWorld series, The Gunk is an adventure game that puts us in the shoes of an interplanetary explorer : this one will discover a fascinating alien planet and will have to advance in its sometimes formidable, sometimes marvelous environments, by all possible means. A journey that relies heavily on the atmosphere and the platform, and whose artistic direction leaves no stone unturned.

It is therefore during the Microsoft showcase that the latter wanted to broadcast a brand new trailer, which is available in our video player above. A promising app that we hope will live up to and which will therefore be released exclusively on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S in December 2021. Good news: the title will be directly including Xbox Game Pass, as tradition dictates. An offer that cannot be refused.