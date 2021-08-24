Gamescom 2021: Psychonauts 2 offers a last trailer in a tasty jazzy atmosphere

Psychonauts 2 is undoubtedly one of the major releases this August, especially since it has been expected for a bunch of years. Finally, Double Fine Productions is able to offer its wacky experience and here is a final trailer, released during gamescom 2021.

Tomorrow, Psychonauts 2 will be released, following on from a cult game released in 2006. It took a long time for Tim Schaffer and his band to give birth to this highly anticipated new opus: if his studio Double Fine has been bought by Microsoft since the announcement of the project, the latter will be released on PS4 as initially announced, in addition to Microsoft platforms as the company likes to remind.





The small Xbox conference at gamescom 2021 therefore allowed the American giant to focus on the title, which will be released in a few hours on the market, with a very last trailer to accompany the launch: a video with a delicious atmosphere for a really successful wacky adventure. As a reminder, our full test is available at this address.

Psychonauts 2 will therefore be released tomorrow on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.