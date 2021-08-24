Gamescom 2021: Sea of ​​Thieves lifts the veil on a Borderlands boat, a chaotic trailer

While Season 3 breathed new life into Sea of ​​Thieves with Pirates of the Caribbean, Rare is now teaming up with another well-known franchise, this time to gamers: Borderlands.

A Pirate’s Life definitely made a big splash in the Microsoft sphere, and for good reason: this new season is pleased to bring back Pirates of the Caribbean in Sea of ​​Thieves, which has also earned the game an attendance record. Rare was therefore not going to stop there and took advantage of gamescom 2021 and the Xbox conference to announce a new treat: a Borderlands event, with a new boat at stake.





Thereby, “Making Mayem” will allow all those who accumulate enough “flavor” to obtain a ship adorned with the famous L’Arche logo, which will obviously speak to its hunters from the 2K Games franchise. A small partnership always good to take, which will end on Tuesday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in France. As a bonus, here is a small trailer released during the Microsoft Xbox show of the German event.