Game news Gamescom 2021: Sea of Thieves lifts the veil on a Borderlands boat, a chaotic trailer
While Season 3 breathed new life into Sea of Thieves with Pirates of the Caribbean, Rare is now teaming up with another well-known franchise, this time to gamers: Borderlands.
A Pirate’s Life definitely made a big splash in the Microsoft sphere, and for good reason: this new season is pleased to bring back Pirates of the Caribbean in Sea of Thieves, which has also earned the game an attendance record. Rare was therefore not going to stop there and took advantage of gamescom 2021 and the Xbox conference to announce a new treat: a Borderlands event, with a new boat at stake.
Thereby, “Making Mayem” will allow all those who accumulate enough “flavor” to obtain a ship adorned with the famous L’Arche logo, which will obviously speak to its hunters from the 2K Games franchise. A small partnership always good to take, which will end on Tuesday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in France. As a bonus, here is a small trailer released during the Microsoft Xbox show of the German event.
Through Max_Cagnard, Journalist jeuxvideo.com
