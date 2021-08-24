gamescom 2021: State of Decay 2 – back to Trumbull Valley

A year after its release, the Juggernaut Edition continues to offer new content. And this time, it is a return to the sources that operates the game of action and survival.

State of Decay players will soon have something to satisfy their nostalgic urges. Indeed, State of Decay 2 will soon return to where it all began: Trumbull Valley. The card from the first opus will land in the Juggernaut Edition through a new update, responding to the evocative name of Homecoming. From the September 1st, players will be able to (re) discover this map which has been entirely remastered for the occasion.





Things have changed a lot since State of Decay: The zombie invasion has spread and the world has never been closer to the end. This is why this new card will offer many new features, with exclusive characters to discover and help, and new locations to explore. These are not less than 6 new bases which will be accessible in this new version of the Trumbull Valley area, not to mention the missions, weapons and other new cosmetics that await you there.

As a reminder, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, and, as the developers have liked to remind you, has already exceeded 10 million players.