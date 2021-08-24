Gamescom 2021: Stray Blade, a brutal 505 Games action-RPG

This gamescom 2021’s Xbox conference didn’t have any big announcements to make. It was therefore the moment for little or unknown games to find a place. Among them, we find, Stray Blade, developed by the independents at Point Blank Games.

It all starts in the ruins of a fallen civilization: the lost valley of Acréa. Long abandoned, a strange force nevertheless animates this area. A force which, while you had lost your life in these lands, resuscitated you, not without a certain price: you are now linked to this valley. To regain your lost freedom, it will take explore these mysterious lands and defeat evil who gnaws at them, accompanied by your bushy companion Boji.

That’s for the storyline, but what about the gameplay? Well, Stray Blade is first and foremost a game that puts exploration in the spotlight, even including elements of Metroidvania. It will therefore be necessary to survey every nook and cranny of the lands of Acréa in order to get the best equipment and have access to secret passages that will change the course of your adventure. Over the course of the latter and following your actions, the world around you will change and so you can see the consequences of your actions with your own eyes.





The action will of course be there, since many enemies will stand in your way. Point Blank Games and 505 Games promise us a hyper-reactive combat system, combining speed and precision in frenzied hand-to-hand combat. Overcome gods-kings In particular, you will unlock new powers in order to become stronger and complete your quest.

To see what this gives in the game, we will have to wait since Stray Blade is scheduled for 2022 on Xbox Series, PS5 and PC. The game will of course be available in Xbox Game Pass upon release.

