Gamescom 2021: Xbox Game Pass Fills Up With Indie Games

During the gamescom 2021 Xbox conference, we learned of the existence of a new partnership between the American giant and the independent game publisher Humble Games. And it is Xbox Game Pass subscribers who will once again benefit from it.

The Xbox Game Pass is quite possibly Microsoft’s greatest strength. With its very attractive offer, this subscription allows you to have access to a maximum of games at a lower cost, and from the day of their release for the most part. Well it will be now also the case of the upcoming Humble Games. To celebrate, we even had the right to a little preview of the different adventures that await you in the future on the Game Pass. Among them, we note in particular:

Archvale (2021) : a manic shooter with RPG elements, all with lots of small pixels and developed by idoz & phops.

Bushiden (2021): a Metroidvania by Pixel Arc Studios plunging you into a dark and dangerous world in search of your missing sister.

Chinatown Detective Agency (fall 2021): a cybernoir point’n’click that invites you to run your own detective agency, powered by new technologies.

Suffice to say that the days are shaping up to be busy for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.





Treat yourself to a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate