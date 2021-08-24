Genshin Impact, all about the version 2.1 fishing system

A few days ago, the version 2.1 presentation stream introduced us to the fishing system. Let’s see in more detail how it works …

After talking about it during the version 2.1 presentation, MiHoYo posted more details regarding the fishing system. Let’s see together how to make you the best fisherman in Teyvat, just that! If you want more info on the next patch, find our summary of Genshin Impact version 2.1.

The fishing system

For this you will need two things:

Complete the quest Species on the rise which will be available in 2.1

On its official website, MiHoYo explains that first of all, you have to make a bait. There are different types, which are more or less suitable depending on the fishing rod.

Strolling through the lands of Teyvat, if you see ripples on a water point, it means that it is a fishing point. You will then just have to interact with it to start fishing. These fishing points are reset every three days, and the alternation between day and night will influence the appearance of fish.

Each body of water contains different species of fish. When you get ready to fish, you can view the species that can be caught in your location. This will allow you to select a suitable rod and bait, as fish are attracted to different baits.

You will be able to exchange the fish caught in the Fishermen’s associations from different regions to get fishing rods. Use the right fishing rod for the area to increase your chances of catching.

Your fish can be traded, or you can use them as cooking ingredients. You will be able to consult the bestiary in the archives at any time to see which ones you have already caught. Note that you can get the weapon The catch to the Association.

To fish, hold the button Cane pressed to switch to aim mode. By releasing it, you will then cast your line.





If the hook lands too far from a fish it will be less likely to be attracted to your bait, and if it lands too close it may run away in fear of the bait. You will therefore have to send it not too far, but also not too close.

When you have hooked a fish, it will start to struggle. It is at this moment that it will be necessary to play with the fishing gauge which is displayed at the top of the screen, as on the .gif above, by holding and releasing the button of Peach to adjust the tension of the line, and keep it in the ideal zone, represented by the yellow rectangle. Stay in this area to increase your progress, and eventually catch the fish.

There are fish for every species which are more difficult to catch, but which are also rarer. We call them Ornamental fish. To verify the presence of these, take a good look at the fishing area where you are. If you see a fish there that waves a lot more than the others, it is because it is one of them.

You will be able to get the plan of the mystical pool by exchange at Liyue Fishermen’s Association, and you can place the ornamental fish caught.