Genshin Impact, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn: how to collect it for free and prepare to improve it

One week before the release of Genshin Impact patch 2.1, we take stock of Aloy, the heroine of Horizon Zero Dawn who arrives in the world of Teyvat.

Announced a few weeks ago, Aloy is about to arrive in Genshin Impact. It will be available at the same time as the release of patch 2.1, on September 1st. Let’s see together under what conditions you can get it for free, and the rules related to its Playstation exclusivity at first.

Aloy

What level do you have to be to get it back

You must have reached level 20 adventurer on Genshin Impact. The level goes up as you complete the main and side quests.

This event will take place in two phases:





For users who play on Playstation 4 and 5, when 2.1 is released (September 1), you will be able to collect Aloy directly by going to your in-game mailbox, as well as his weapon. It will be available until the release of version 2.3

For users who play on IOS, Android and PC, you will be able to recover it when version 2.2 is released, and this until the release of version 2.3, always going to your in-game mailbox.

You can however recover Aloy from 2.1 on other platforms (IOS, Android, PC). To do this, all you need to do is have a Playstation 4 or 5 and log in by linking your MiHoYo account to your PSN account. We explain the procedure to you in our Genshin Impact cross-save guide. Once done, collect Aloy, and by reconnecting to your usual gaming machine, it will remain available.

Everything you need to know about Aloy

Aloy is a 5-star character offered for free as part of the collaboration between Sony and MiHoYo. Its element is Cryo, and she uses a bow … like in the game so. In principle, she will not have constellations to unlock unlike the other characters. If you want to know more about his skills, do not hesitate to consult his page on our wiki. The latter also lists the materials required to pass her level 90, and improve her talents (And you can start collecting these now).