German budget deficit hits new record

The prospect of a rapid return to a balanced budget is fading a little further in Germany. This promises to feed the debate on the adaptation of the strict rules of recourse to the debt which are enshrined in the constitution of the country. From 47.8 billion in the first half of 2020, the public deficit rose to 80.9 billion euros in the first six months this year, or 4.7% of GDP, according to the first estimates published on Tuesday by the Office of German statistics (Destatis).

The deficit was only higher in the first half of 1995

“Measures to combat the Corona pandemic […] led to the second highest deficit for the first half of the year since reunification in 1991, ”says Stefan Hauf, Head of the National Revenue, Sector Accounts, Employment group at Destatis.

A 6.9% jump in public spending

This record hole is the result of the 6.9% jump in public spending, even though revenue only grew by 3.1%. While all administrations are in the red, the federal government holds the lion’s share with a $ 67 billion deficit, more than double the level posted a year earlier. The Länder (-3.1 billion euros) and the municipalities (-0.6 billion euros) are doing better, which should revive the debate on the contribution of the federal state to the national war effort against the pandemic.





The main expenditure items concerned aid to companies affected by the coronavirus, allowances paid to hospitals, vaccines and protective equipment, as well as short-time working allowances and bonuses paid to families. These are all expenses that the government plans to extend to mitigate the effects of the crisis as long as the pandemic lasts.

The deficit is expected to widen further

According to the Bundesbank, the deficit could thus exceed 5% of GDP this year. “However, this increase is mainly due to measures that are not linked to the pandemic – such as the partial removal of the solidarity surcharge” which had been put in place to finance reunification, specifies the German central bank. A direct pick on the budgetary management of Angela Merkel’s coalition.

The pandemic further reduces the latter’s room for maneuver. GDP may have been revised from 1.5% to 1.6% in the second quarter under the effect of the recovery in consumption and public investment, the Bundesbank is reserved on the country’s ability to achieve as it does. initially thought 3.7% growth this year.

Bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials hamper the industry. And uncertainties about the progression of the pandemic threaten the strong rebound expected for the coming months. Consequence: the deficit could widen and exceed 5% of GDP this year, against 4.5% in 2020, estimates the Bundesbank. A figure that many Germans consider excessive, which remains however much lower than that expected in France this year (less than 9%).