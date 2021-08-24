Gers: Brigitte Bardot opposes the return of the toros to Seissan

the essential

While a bullfighting meeting is scheduled for Sunday, September 5 in Seissan, Brigitte Bardot has sent a letter to the mayor of the town of Gers. In her capacity as president of a foundation dedicated to the protection of animals, she is offended by the holding of this gathering. The municipality does not wish to follow up “these provocations”.

The arenas of the Golden Sun in Seissan will meet toros and aficionados on September 5 after a rather calm year. However, this return of bullfighting festivals is not unanimous, especially on the side of animal protection associations.

“Today I receive new testimonies concerning the organization of a corrida with the killing of young bulls after they have suffered the usual abuse inflicted during these cruel games”, indicates the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in a signed letter of its illustrious president and intended for the mayor of Seissan. “Mr. Mayor, the arenas where the torture of an animal is shown in spectacle are emptying, and that’s good! Today you take the side of barbarism and the misinterpretation of history … I hope that you will again deny my words so as not to transform the arenas of Seissan into a slaughterhouse. “





A “well-established” tradition

In reality, it is an encuentro, and not a formal novillada, with two novillos put to death out of the five present. Three of them will not be put to death, says one on the side of the organization.

The mayor of Seissan, François Rivière, does not wish to enter into the controversy and does not respond directly to the accusations made by the association. But he still wishes to “defend the traditions of the region”.

“For ten years, we have always done bullfighting shows in Seissan,” sweeps the mayor. According to him, the outcry of associations is not based on anything concrete. “We are in a republic, and moreover in a region with a bullfighting tradition, it is not prohibited,” he says.

The associations, for their part, highlight an event which “does not fit into the tradition of the village”. To which François Rivière answers that in Seissan, “the bullfighting tradition is well anchored”.

The arenas of the Golden Sun could be the scene of some tension on September 5. And animal rights associations hope that the mayor will back down. Case to be continued …