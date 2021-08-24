Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, guide: how to unlock the purple dye merchant?

In Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, several items can only be unlocked after a certain number of hours of play. This is the case of the purple dye merchant, we explain how to unlock it and where to find it.

Like the white and black dye merchants in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, a third merchant, this time of purple dye is available on Iki Island and allows you to customize some of Jin Sakai’s armor and accessories. But just like the first two cities, you will not be able to access this merchant from the start of the adventure.

To unlock this new merchant, you need to complete a specific mission on Iki Island and below, we explain how to get there:

To unlock this new merchant, you will need to show your combat skills during the Secret Cove Tournament located in Fune’s lair.. But first, you will have to advance enough in the history of the island of Iki and finish the fifth story. Jin from Yarikawa to unlock the tournament.

Once this mission is completed, you will be notified of the existence of this Bokken tournament. Three opponents are distributed around the battle arena and you will be free to face them in any order you choose. However, there are differences in difficulty between the three.

Your first opponent, Kai, is a classic enemy to say the least. You just need to dodge his unstoppable attacks and smash his defense with the Stone Stance to be able to deal five blows to him and win that first fight.

Your second opponent, Owan the Monk, is already much more difficult to defeat. This one sends a whole series of attacks before ending with an unstoppable attack. His speed of execution makes him a very tough opponent and staying alert is essential during this fight. The most effective way to defeat Owan is to give him shoulder thrusts while sprinting to break his defense. and earn points.





Take is probably the toughest of the three. If it is very easy to register your first three points against her by making perfect dodges when she attacks you, the rest of the fight is much more complicated. After these first three blows, Take radically changes her approach and no longer attacks on her own. When you try to strike, it parries your attack before making its counterattack. The key is to react fast enough and parry at the right time to break your defense.

After defeating these three opponents, you come face to face with Sao. The latter mixes up the fighting styles of your three previous opponents but has an easily discernible attack pattern. He always starts with one or two unstoppable attacks that you have to avoid, then goes on with one or two attacks that you can parry to break his defense.

Finishing this last fight will give you access to the purple dye merchant who is none other than Sao himself. His store is located just west of Tatsu Marches, northwest of the Iki map.

