Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: how to unlock God of War armor?

Available for a few days on PS5, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut still reveals all the secrets of the island of Iki. This new playing field contains a significant number of references to other Sony games and we teach you how to get God of War inspired armor.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is full of easter eggs and references of all kinds to previous PlayStation exclusives published on the Sony console. Bloodborne, Sly Cooper or even Shadow of the Colossus, the game has a multitude of winks distributed all over the three islands of Tsushima and the island of Iki.

One of these references relates to none other than the iconic God of War. Not only is it possible to see a reference to the adventures of Kratos hidden in the game’s landscape, but in addition, you can get a helmet, mask and armor skin in the image of the hero of the Sony franchise. We explain above how to unlock this armor:

On the island of Iki, several shrines are scattered all over the island and some refer to previous exclusives released on PlayStation. To access this God of War armor, all you need to do is go to the Ash Sanctuary, located in the northeast of the map..





Once you arrive, you find yourself in front of a statue with a Haiku at its foot, strongly reminiscent of the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus.. But the reference does not stop there. On the left of the statue, you can see a trace of a gold hand and an ax planted in the tree which corresponds to Kratos’ weapon of choice.

Now equip yourself with Clan Sakai armor and draw your katana while staying in front of the tree. This triggers a short cutscene that transforms your armor giving you a skin titled “Ghost of Sparta”, but also the “Spartan” mask and the “War Helmet”. These combined items grant you armor that looks a lot like Kratos.

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Complete Solution SummarySummary of the complete solution for Ghost of Tsushima