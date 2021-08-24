Goldman Sachs raises probability of Fed tapering in November



GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES THE LIKELIHOOD OF A FED TAPERING IN NOVEMBER

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs economists have revised up the likelihood of the Federal Reserve announcing the start of its asset purchases cut from November and now expect the US central bank to decide from this deadline to reduce its purchases by 15 billion dollars at each meeting.

The investment bank now estimates at 45% the probability of an announcement of “tapering” at the end of the meeting of 2 and 3 November, instead of 25% in a previous forecast. She estimates the probability of the beginning of the “tapering” process in December at 35% against 55% previously.





According to Goldman Sachs, the institution will likely reduce monthly purchases of securities on the market by $ 15 billion at each meeting, reducing purchases of Treasury bonds by $ 10 billion and purchases of securitized mortgages by $ 5 billion. backed securities, MBS)

The Fed is currently buying $ 120 billion per month in Treasury and MBS bonds as part of its quantitative easing strategy.

“An announcement in November associated with a pace of $ 15 billion per meeting would mean that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would make the ultimate cut in its asset purchases at the September 2022 meeting,” the officials said. Goldman Sachs analysts in their August 18 memo.

The timing and pace of the Fed’s stimulus withdrawal are central concerns for markets, with the July jobs report reinforcing the idea that tapering could be announced sooner than previously expected.

The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the United States and the tensions on the supply chains, however, have led many economists to downgrade their prospects for economic growth.

(Report Dhara Ranasinghe, French version Laetitia Volga, edited by Marc Angrand)