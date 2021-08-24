Google Android Automotive, the sentinel of your car in case of theft

Google will equip its Android Automotive operating system, dedicated to the automobile, with an anti-theft function. It will also be possible to erase all personal data remotely and even to geolocate and block the vehicle in the event of theft.

Android Automotive is an operating system signed by Google, intended as its name suggests for the automotive industry. Natively integrated, it provides access to various Google services, such as Maps navigation, the Play Store and the voice assistant. The system makes it possible to interact with the rest of the car (adjustment of ventilation, heating, music or navigation, etc.), but also with the manufacturer’s connected services.

One of the peculiarities of this OS is that it is not necessary to have an Android smartphone. On the other hand, it is strongly recommended to have a Google account. Thus, from the first connection, your user profile is stored in the car system.





But what happens if the vehicle is stolen? The thugs may come across the data and preferences of your Google account. But according to our colleagues on the site T3, Google is reportedly working on the development of a new feature integrated into its Find My Device application. So, leaks have revealed that Google is looking for a way to remotely delete vehicle data, much like a smartphone.

The owner of the vehicle could “Connect to your Google account remotely, lock the profile, then authorize a connection only if the password is provided”. In addition, the American firm would like “Force profile lock even when the car is offline” with restricted access when the engine is on.

Always according to T3, we could even see “The GPS position of his vehicle added to the Find My Phone application, which would allow the police to locate him, with the possibility of completely shutting down the system, which would have the effect of blocking said vehicle”.

As the tests are underway, we do not yet know the date on which this feature will be available to the general public. In the meantime, the good old methods still apply.