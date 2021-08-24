Guadeloupe lawyers are campaigning for a return to calm in the debate

The chairmen and lawyers of Guadeloupe, including masters Tania Bangou, Claude Christon and Jacques Floro, co-signed a forum called “For a peaceful debate.” They pray to all components of society for a return to calm and unity against the virus.

Ten Guadeloupean chairmen and lawyers united their feathers to appeal to the entire population. “For a peaceful debate” is a three-page column dated August 22, 2021, the lines of which attest to the extreme polarization of the public debate on questions of vaccination and the management of the health crisis. The observation is as clear as it is painful, resentment, anger, incomprehension are the new engines of the argument.

Legitimate anger is rumbling to denounce the management of the crisis by the public authorities, which some qualify as erratic and Kafkaesque. The spirits are heated and now two opposing camps clash, each displaying its certainties, its truths, and sometimes its doubts. A dividing line is being built between the “pro” and the “anti”.

In a white-hot atmosphere, fake news is fueling an inferno that is on the verge of spiraling out of control. A disastrous sequence by which the moral crisis is added to the health crisis.

And now a new crisis arises in the crisis; it is moral, it reaches minds and consciences; it is the mark of a worrying rise in intolerance, an advanced guard against obscurantism and chaos.





A reminder of the law and a call for union

And lawyers point out that freedom of expression, as beautiful as it is, does not replace the law. The false trials, death threats, insults, hatred and aggressiveness, which make the bed of social networks, can also turn into so many grounds for complaints which can, if necessary, lead to criminal sanctions. .

Guadeloupe lawyers want to see unity and calm prevail over discord. Necessary condition to focus on the real problem of Guadeloupe: the Covid-19.

The pandemic is testing the archipelago in a way that is as hard as it is new. The tension which runs through the company for several months is, sometimes, at the limit of the sustainable. Calls for calm are multiplying both from the political side and from the associative side without succeeding in finding, for the moment, a favorable echo. The elastic continues to tighten irreparably.

Consult the Guadeloupe lawyers’ forum below.

For a peaceful debate – La tribune