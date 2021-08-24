Guild Wars 2: ArenatNet Gives Us A Sneak Peek Of New Features

A few weeks ago, ArenaNet told us that the next Guild Wars 2 expansion, titled End of Dragons, will arrive on PC in February 2022 after a postponement deemed necessary by the teams.

Until we can get our hands on the extension that will take us to the Cantha Empire, the developers of Guild Wars 2 are gradually showing us the activities and new features that will be on the journey. This is why we will talk today about fishing and skiffs, two gameplay elements promised by the studio. Fishing, which is normally less risky than exploring dungeons, will collect a new resource, fish, and open up new possibilities in terms of trade and cuisine.





The skiff will allow its side to reach pretty well hidden fishing areas and take three other players on board to spend a quiet day, unless other players come to fight for the best catches. This new extension, with a new scenario, will be available in 3 versions : Standard (30 euros), Deluxe (55 euros) and Ultimate (80 euros). It will obviously bring its share of new missions, raids, new areas to explore, new adversaries, but also new characters and equipment to flush out.

