Hélène Darroze single mother: she talks about her choice to adopt her daughters without a companion

We no longer present (M6) and recognized chef – his Parisian restaurant Marsan received two stars, and its London establishment The Connaught was awarded three stars this year – the 54-year-old has been successful professionally but also personally. Release dedicates his portrait of the day in his edition of August 24, 2021. In this one, the star of the stove talks about his daughters and their adoption.

Hélène Darroze is passionate about her job and has dedicated her life to it, but as she approaches her 40th birthday, she wanted to make a dream come true, that of becoming a mother. She chose adoption, a project she had in mind since she was a teenager. “I would have liked to be pregnant too, but from the moment I didn’t have a man with whom I wanted to build this …“She confides bluntly. Head to Vietnam to welcome Charlotte (14 years old) and Quitterie (11 years old) into her life, in 2007 and 2009.





Inclined to confidence, she tells the newspaper that the eldest looks like her “in all that is attention to others“.”It scares her because she may have had the feeling of being a little puffed up by it“, she continues. As for Quitterie, she describes it as”cooler, lighter” and she “the desire for that“. The head indeed confides to have lacked youthfulness.

If the adoption of her daughters has changed her life, Hélène Darroze says that she also allowed her to make a friend: Laeticia Hallyday. Together, they overcame the complexity of the procedures: “Adoption brought us much closer together. It’s long, pleasure, nine months, like a pregnancy. She gave me good advice. The first meeting at the Ddass, I never told myself that I would never make it, they destroy your morale! I called her, she supported me. “Laeticia Hallyday and the mother of two daughters adopted in Vietnam, Jade (17 years old) and Joy (13 years old).