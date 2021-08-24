here are the first images of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660!

Officially presented in October 2020, the Triumph Trident 660 will soon be added to the catalog of the British firm by a new version of the three-cylinder: the Tiger Sport 660.







Triumph has just confirmed having completed the testing phase carried out by the prototype of what will be the versatile version of the mid-capacity roadster. A motorcycle that will take the same philosophy as its big sister, the Tiger 850 Sport, itself presented last November by the English brand.







Taking advantage of this announcement, Triumph has also just released the first official images of this future Tiger Sport 660, still presented in a camouflage livery, like the Trident 660 a few weeks before its presentation.











Like the Tiger Sport 850, the new English trail with a sporting vocation of medium displacement is part of the renewal of the Tiger range that began with the launch of the Tiger 900 almost two years ago.

With the upcoming presentation of the future sporty Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR and the announcement of Triumph’s intention to embark on enduro and motocross, the arrival of the Tiger Sport 660 completes an already busy schedule on the side. from the English manufacturer. Which is not to displease us.