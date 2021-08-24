his tips for having a dream body

Everything smiles on Cristina Cordula. After posing for the world’s greatest fashion designers, the famous Brazilian model also lights up the small screen with his various shows for M6. Always more stylish with each of her appearances, Cristina Cordula cultivates a sense of style and no detail is left to chance. That’s why she excels in her makeover shows and in Les queens du shopping, where contestants eagerly await her fashion advice.

At 56, Cristina Cordula is just sublime. Moreover, in an interview with Télé 7 jours, Enzo’s mother wanted to reveal the secrets of her dream body and her complexion so fresh and luminous. “I exercise, yoga, and walk. I don’t like heavy food. Sugar isn’t my cup of tea either. I’m used to eating simple things, fish and vegetables, “she explained, before adding:” My only downfall is bread. I find it hard to resist a good piece of baguette with butter! “





Cristina Cordula is good in her body, but also in her mind. She also confided the key to feeling more serene in the face of the diktats of our society. “You shouldn’t think that your neighbor’s lawn is greener than yours. You have to focus on your own life and try to improve what you have. ‘forget his, and that does not allow to move forward. ” Right and thoughtful words that should be applied on a daily basis!

Nevertheless, like any woman, this sublime model admitted to having had complexes during her life. “I have more curves than Europeans, which are also narrower at the hips. When I was younger, mine made me feel more complex,” she said, before continuing: “Today, with the ‘age, I accept them. At one point, I also tried to have a little more hair length and locks, but I didn’t like it and it didn’t last. ” We must therefore accept ourselves as we are!

See also: Cristina Cordula creates unrest on Twitter

SS