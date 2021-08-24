Hissène Habré, former Chadian dictator, is dead – Liberation

The former President of Chad (1982-1990) was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison for crimes against humanity after a historic trial.

Former Chadian President Hissène Habré died at 79 in Senegal where he was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for crimes against humanity after an unprecedented trial, the Senegalese minister announced on Tuesday. of Justice, Malick Sall. “Habré was put into the hands of his Lord”, the minister said on the TFM channel. Senegalese media reported that he died of Covid-19.

A former rebel leader within Frolinat (the Chadian National Liberation Front), for eight years he led a regime marked by blind terror. In 2016, Hissène Habré was convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture and rape by the Extraordinary African Chambers (ACE), created under an agreement between the African Union (AU) and Senegal, where the former dictator took refuge after being overthrown in December 1990.

Born in 1942 in Faya-Largeau (north), he grew up in the Djourab desert, among nomadic shepherds. After studying in France, he returned to Chad in 1971 and joined the Front de liberation nationale du Tchad (Frolinat), of which he was the head, before founding with another northerner, Goukouni Weddeye, the council of the Armed Forces of the North ( Fan). From 1974, he became known abroad by holding hostage – for three years – the French ethnologist Françoise Claustre, forcing France to negotiate with the rebellion.





From 1982 to 1990, Habré ruled Chad for eight years, before being overthrown in 1990 by Idriss Déby, former Chadian president who died last April. A period during which this convinced nationalist and opposed to the Libyan leader of the time Muammar Kadhafi, will find the support of France and the United States. Refugee in Senegal after his fall, the former dictator was arrested in 2013, then indicted by a special court, established in cooperation with the African Union.

His family and his lawyers have been asking for more lenient conditions of detention for several months, because of his age and the deterioration of his state of health. For its part, the collective of victims of Hissène Habré, while recognizing the right to humane treatment and care, has always firmly opposed any preferential treatment by arguing that it had not shown any leniency towards them.

“Habré will go down in history as one of the most ruthless dictators, as a man who massacred his own people to seize power and stay there, who burned down entire villages, condemned women to serve sex slaves to his soldiers and built secret dungeons to inflict medieval tortures on his enemies ”, declared Reed Brody, member of the international committee of justice which assists the victims since 1999. A Chadian commission of inquiry will estimate at more than 40,000 the number of people died in detention or executed during his reign, including 4,000 identified by name. .