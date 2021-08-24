Household scenes: Vinnie Dargaud’s mother is an ex-Miss France, and here is which …

While the new season of Household Scenes has just started on M6, did you know that Vinnie Dargaud (Léo) is none other than the offspring of a former Miss France? Discover his identity …

For several seasons, Vinnie Dargaud has appeared in the successful M6 comedy series Scenes of households in the role of Leo, the character in a relationship with Leslie (Claire Chust). If at the time of their arrival the duo was not unanimous among fans of fiction, the latter finally learned to love the protagonists, as well as Raymond, Huguette, José, Liliane, Emma, ​​Fabien, Camille and Philippe. At the end of summer 2021, a new tandem has just arrived in the program.

Vinnie Dargaud has therefore established itself over time as one of the emblematic figures of Scenes of households and now enjoys great popularity. But did you know that the handsome kid is none other than the son of a beauty queen? Indeed, Kelly hoarau, the one who gave life to the actor, was crowned Miss France 1978 ! Initially, Pascale Taurua was chosen but she preferred to cut her reign short six months after her election. His first runner-up, Brigitte Konjovic, was supposed to succeed him but that was impossible for the main interested party. This is why Kelly Hoarau ended up taking over.

Vinnie Dargaud’s mother was Miss France for six months

The mother of Vinnie Dargaud therefore worked as the most beautiful woman in France for six months. Afterwards, Kelly Hoarau has chosen to leave the metropolis to return to live on Reunion Island. It was there that she started her family and thus gave birth there to her son in 1992. After being at the head of the Miss Réunion committee for two years, she became a librarian at the general council.

