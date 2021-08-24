How AMD will stack chunks of chips to keep pressure on Intel

Eternal challenger in both CPUs and GPUs, AMD is a company that has managed to maintain itself and progress thanks to talented and clever engineers. We take as proof the technological presentation that AMD has just given to 33e edition of the Hot Chips specialized conference. Entitled “ AMD products designed with 3D packaging », This conference given by a veteran of the assembly of chips, Raja Swaminathan (ex-Intel, ex-Apple) had for ambition to show the technologies and plans of AMD around the assembly of the chips, like brick games .

Rather than designing its chips in a single large “piece” (a so-called monolithic approach), the American has developed a real talent for assembling its processors for the general public as well as for professionals from small interconnected “pieces”.

Purpose of the operation: to be able to ramp up by intelligently “sticking” these pieces and producing less expensive processors (the yield of small components is always higher than that of large ones). The Ryzen and especially the Threadrippers are in fact combinations of small pieces stuck one next to the other. But now is the time for stacking in 3D.

An industrialized process starting this year

As we told you about last June, AMD has already presented a “normal” processor with RAM stuck on it. We now know how the engineers went about it: rather than “soldering” the memory with small metal pins, which impose very large solder points, the engineers used a finer process.

Much finer, since the interconnections obtained – first a dielectric-dielectric bonding + baking, then a solid state diffusion process – are only 9 microns wide, against around 50 microns for conventional “microbumps”. Densification of the interconnections necessary to obtain good bandwidth.





With its current Foveros technology, Intel is limited to 50 microns. But although its future Foveros Direct technology is quite close to that of AMD (10 microns), it will only be available from 2023. However, by comparison, AMD’s process would use technologies already mastered, would be easily registered. in a current production flow and would be industrialized by the end of this year 2021.

Maintain the advantage and prepare for the future

According to the first tests published by AMD last June, the addition of memory (64 MB) which triples the amount of cache memory (96 MB) allows an average performance gain of 15%. In the world of processors, such a gain generally corresponds to a fine evolution in microarchitecture, achieved here with a simple “gluing”. A trick that would allow AMD to maintain a very good performance / price ratio while waiting for the switch to its Zen 4 architecture by next fall 2022. Enough to easily spice up any Zen 3 refresh in the meantime. Or even boost Zen 4 in the event that Intel’s counterattack is too strong.

This stack of chip pieces is undoubtedly the future of semiconductor production, and it’s not Intel with its Foveros who will say otherwise. Yet both Intel and AMD (and their partners) face many challenges. If the trick of this memory stack is a good performance, the operation is performed on top of the existing cache memory. However, to stack CPU / GPU cores or other computing units on top of each other, it will be necessary to be cunning on the heat dissipation side or even electromagnetic interference.

The future will be stacked up, but many processes remain to be invented.

