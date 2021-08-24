Hyundai could launch an unprecedented electric crossover in 2023

With its new electric strategy, Hyundai could quickly unveil a new zero-emission urban crossover.

After the first pages of its electric history, Hyundai is entering a new chapter with the Ioniq range. But the Ioniq 5, 6 and 7 would not be the only ones in the range: an unprecedented electric urban crossover could see the light of day in 2023.

This is indicated by our colleagues from AutoExpress, informed by BorgWarner, the technical partner of Hyundai Motor Group in terms of engine. According to initial information, this new crossover will put an end to the career of the Hyundai Kona Electric.





A small battery of 40 kWh and 100 hp for the new urban crossover?

The information is for the moment timid. On the other hand, the media indicates that BorgWarner will provide a new compact electric motor that would fit perfectly in small cars. With an advertised maximum power of 181 hp, it could however be more modest within the crossover and offer “only” 100 hp.

AutoExpress estimates that the replacement for the Kona Electric would however adopt a 40 kWh battery because of its small size, and would offer nearly 320 km of range. The set would be based on a 400 V architecture, but AutoExpress mentions the presence of a 50 kW DC charger for the moment.