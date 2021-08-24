“I think it’s time”, says the president of the French Society of Geriatrics

The High Authority for Health recommends a booster dose for the most vulnerable from the beginning of September and then for all over 65 years old. Olivier Guérin, head of the geriatrics pole of the CHU de Nice, hopes that “this reminder will be the last”. On franceinfo this Tuesday, he nevertheless believes that the “top priority” rest of “vaccinate those who are not yet.” Also a member of the Scientific Council and President of the French Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, he claims to see the return to hospitals of “nursing home patients”, with “sometimes severe forms” while they are vaccinated. He thus considers that “it’s time” to launch this recall campaign.

franceinfo: Are you ready to make an appointment on Monday, August 30?

Olivier Guérin: Yes. We had already proposed it to the Scientific Council several weeks ago, so we were awaiting the positioning of the High Authority for Health but also recent data on the effectiveness of this recall. An Israeli study has notably shown the effectiveness of this booster, at six months, which greatly increases protection, both against transmission and even more against severe forms. After that, will this third dose be the last? Only the future will tell us. We will see if we go on a periodic revaccination schedule, a bit like the seasonal flu, or if this booster will be the last. We have that hope, but it’s very difficult to know right now. You learn by walking.

“Will this third dose be the last? Only time will tell” Olivier Guérin to franceinfo

There are still elderly people, isolated, who are still not vaccinated. Does it seem feasible to you to combine this issue with that of a third dose?

Yes, I think we can do both. After that, it’s a question of stock. In this regard, the Minister of Health has all the necessary information, so if it is proposed, it is because we have the doses to do it. It is absolutely necessary to prioritize, of course. And first to vaccinate those who are not yet. This remains the absolute priority of the health system and of all stakeholders, such as local authorities and associations. But we can do this booster now, which makes it possible to restore a more efficient immunity, with a variant that is much more contagious and a little more dangerous.

And that’s why I think that pairing the flu shot with the third dose, starting at the end of October, is a good thing. There, we are really entering a culture of prevention through vaccination, it is really very important. We geriatricians have been saying for a long time that we must put even more emphasis on influenza vaccination, which kills 8,000 to 15,000, depending on the severity of the flu each year. And then I think that our fellow citizens have understood, for the great majority in any case, the importance of the vaccination gesture.





Are you starting to see older patients coming back in the Covid departments of hospitals or in geriatrics?

Yes, it is true that, in particular since the beginning of August, we have seen new patients arriving, I am thinking of nursing home patients, who were quite absent at the start of the fourth wave and who are returning there, in small numbers, but with sometimes severe forms, while they are vaccinated, which shows that indeed, it is time for these patients, particularly vulnerable and therefore with weaker immunity, to carry out this recall campaign to succeed in spending an autumn where we will avoid both the saturation of hospitals, then obviously, above all, and this is more important, serious forms for these patients. This is due both to the contagiousness of the Delta variant and to the fact that the general population is not yet sufficiently vaccinated. So I think now is the time.

“We will not be able to get rid of the pandemic if we do not have a planetary vision” Olivier Guérin to franceinfo

Is it completely justified to launch this 3rd dose campaign when some of the youngest have not yet received their first dose and some less developed countries are struggling to obtain vaccines?

Regarding France, it is true that we have always favored the vaccination of those who were most at risk of severe forms. So here, we are still in the same logic of favoring those who risk dying or ending up in intensive care because of Covid-19. That does not prevent that indeed, it is necessary to be vaccinated side by side. It is an altruistic gesture, but not only, because there are still symptomatic forms and then the long Covid which is very annoying for many of our fellow citizens. So we must continue too.

Afterwards, we have to have a very international vision. We will not be able to get rid of the pandemic if we do not have a planetary vision. And there, I think that the rich countries have this duty of solidarity to help vaccinate the populations of the poorest countries. It is both a moral duty, but also a real public health duty that is imposed on us.