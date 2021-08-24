In Bolivia, protected areas go up in smoke

Aerial view of San Matias Nature Reserve, Bolivia, August 20, 2021. WILLIAM WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Almost 600,000 hectares (ha), or 6,000 square kilometers, of land burned in the department of Santa Cruz, eastern Bolivia. Sixty-four percent of its protected areas have been destroyed by fires, most of them of criminal origin, authorities said.

Monday evening August 23, 20 fires remained active and seven protected areas were affected. In just two days, 200,000 ha were burnt down, the government reported. Most of the fires are concentrated in the forests of Chiquitania, a region between the Amazon to the north, the Chaco plains to the south and the Pantanal – the world’s largest wetland – to the southeast. With an area similar to that of Belgium, the San Matias nature reserve is one of the most damaged. This part of the country had already experienced serious fires in 2019.





Volunteer firefighters and scarce forest rangers desperately try to contain the spread of the flames by digging trenches. The government deployed around 1,800 troops and dispatched two helicopters.

Fires due to the practice of burning

Deputy Minister of Civil Defense Juan Carlos Calvimontes – who oversees firefighting in the region – said a law prevents the executive from asking for help from neighboring countries if local governments fail to act. are not declared in a situation of “Disaster”.

Such a cry for help is only possible when the government exhausts the entire budget for firefighting, which authorities say has yet to happen. This law “Should be changed”, he said.

Authorities agree that most of the fires were caused deliberately. In Bolivia, as in other South American countries, it is traditional to burn land to turn forests into agricultural areas.

The practice is legal in Bolivia for an area limited to 20 ha, thanks to an authorization issued for the period from May to July, once the rainy season has ended. In the event of arson, a fine of 1 dollar (85 euro cents) per hectare burned is imposed. In the event of a large-scale fire, the penalty can be up to three years in prison.

