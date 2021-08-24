in France, the vaccination campaign is slowing down, but the government foresees a “rebound effect”

Monday evening, there were, according to the Ministry of Health, 47.6 million first-time vaccinated (70.6% of the total population). SURPRISING ADRIENNE / AP

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign slowed down last week, but France is now ahead of its neighbors for the first injections and the government is planning a “Rebound effect” this week, announced Tuesday, August 24, the Ministry of Health.

“There were 3.1 million injections over the past week, as many as the previous week, but 1.1 million first-time injections against 1.5 million” a week ago, detailed an official of the ministry during the weekly point on vaccination. It is therefore clear that there is “Slowdown in demand that materializes”.

The official goal remains, however, to reach 50 million first-time vaccines. “End of August or the following days”, or 86% of adults protected. Monday evening, there were, according to the ministry, 47.6 million first-time vaccinated (70.6% of the total population).





The ministry relativized this slowdown, intervened “Over the two weeks of the heart of summer “ and in a context where “France has reached very high levels of coverage”. “We overtook Germany at the end of July, in terms of first-time vaccines, Italy since the beginning of August and caught up with the United Kingdom since Saturday”, said an official, also welcoming that France has been ahead of the United States since mid-July and Israel since August 11.

2.4 million 35-49 year olds unvaccinated

In addition, the authorities expect “A rebound this week”, according to the official who encouraged the unvaccinated to protect themselves “In the context of the Delta variant”.

For 12-17 year olds, he was delighted with a “Coverage still very dynamic with 2.9 million first-time vaccinated as of 23 August, ie 58% of this age group”, vaccinated only since mid-June. The campaign goes “Amplify” with vaccinations planned from September in schools, via mobile teams sent to establishments or school trips to vaccination centers.

Coverage of young adults also continues to progress well but, according to the official, “We still have significant reservoirs: 2.7 million young people aged 18 to 35 and 2.4 million aged 35-49” not yet vaccinated.

Tendency “Dynamic” also for the 80-89 years with more than 85% of first-time vaccinated, even if it is necessary to further increase, according to the person in charge, the protection of this vulnerable segment. “There are around 600,000 over 80 years unvaccinated” and about as many carriers of comorbidities or pathologies at risk, said the official.