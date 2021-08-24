In France, workers under 35 would like to retire at… 55

Freelancers are even aiming for 52 years, according to a study by payroll and HR services provider SD Worx.

The desired retirement age varies considerably between Europeans. Among those who are most attached to their professional life, the prize goes to the Dutch. They aspire to work until the age of 66, and even 68 for self-employed people over 55, according to a study carried out by payroll and HR services provider SD Worx among 5,000 European employees.

All countries combined, great disparities appear between the wishes of the different generations. If French employees over 55 would like to retire at 62 years old, their colleagues between 18 and 34 years old would be able to leave at … 55 years old, and even 52 years for the self-employed in the same age bracket. For this last professional category, young Germans are those who are hung up the earliest, at 40, while the European average is 47 years old.





“A certain tension”

However, for 36% of those surveyed, a higher salary would motivate them to continue their activity beyond the legal retirement age. Other incentive factors? The reduction in the number of working hours (31%) and the nature of the missions carried out. Thus, one in five employees would be ready to play overtime if the content of the job became more interesting or made more sense.

Ultimately, “Each age group would like to retire before the legal age set. Consequently, there is a certain tension if we want to maintain social balance ”, warns Patrick Barazzoni, Managing Director at SD Worx France.