In Mozambique, opening of the “hidden debt” trial, scandal at the top of the state

The trial of the “Hidden debt”, one of the biggest corruption scandals in Mozambique which plunged the country into a serious financial crisis and embarrassed the very top of the state, opened on Monday 23 August in a prison in Maputo.

Nineteen people accused of “blackmail”, “forgery”, “embezzlement” and “money laundering”, for amounts of several million euros, must be heard during hearings scheduled for nearly two months. Among them, the son of ex-president Armando Guebuza, Ndambi Guebuza.

Wrapped up in a coat, the latter was present like all the other defendants at the hearing which opened in the early morning in a makeshift court, a tent set up in the grounds of the high security prison of Machava, where he has been in pre-trial detention for two and a half years. The country’s courts were deemed too small to accommodate the dozens of lawyers and witnesses, not to mention the 250 journalists accredited to follow the case.

Between 2013 and 2014, the Mozambican public companies Proindicus, Ematum and Mam had taken out loans for 1.76 billion euros, in particular from Credit Suisse and the Russian bank VTB to finance maritime surveillance, fishing and fishing projects. shipyard. This operation would in fact have covered a vast enterprise of corruption for the benefit of those close to power. Ndambi Guebuza is suspected of having played the “Facilitators” with his father president. Among the accused is also the former head of the security services, Gregorio Leao.





The most serious financial crisis

The case broke in 2016, when the government revealed that it had taken out its loans without warning Parliament or the donors who were already helping the country, one of the poorest in the world, to overcome a major economic crisis. After this scandal, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and most of the country’s supporters suspended their aid.

Maputo is forced to interrupt the repayment of its debt and its currency, the metical, collapses, plunging the country into the most serious financial crisis since its independence, in 1975. This scandal, said of the “Hidden debt”, is at the origin of several other legal proceedings in the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The case also embarrasses the current president, Filipe Nyusi, implicated by testimony in a part of the case examined in the United States. Minister of Defense at the time, he is accused of having touched secret commissions.

Absent from the trial, the former finance minister Manuel Chang, who also allegedly received several millions in bribes, was arrested in South Africa at the end of 2018. He will eventually be extradited to Mozambique, while the authorities Americans also demanded it, according to a document from the South African Ministry of Justice, of which AFP had a copy.