Interro surprise, Free wants to see how you use its mobile network

Hands up, show off your smartphones! Free challenges you to show how you actually use their mobile network.

Free puts its new slogan to the test “It’s your data: you can use it however you want “, By offering its followers on Twitter to testify about their mobile uses. By unveiling one of its new advertising spots for its unlimited data plan at € 9.99 for Freebox Pop subscribers, the operator is also inviting you to share “what you really do” with its 4G / 5G network.





Surprise quiz: now’s the time to prove it by sharing your screen time with #MaConsoData 📱 > we start: pic.twitter.com/MttutyPDiA – Free (@free) August 24, 2021

He shows by example, by sharing an image of his data consumption on his phone. You can post your own capture on the hashtag #MaConsoData, this can be done from your phone settings in the “data consumption” section, to show how you use your Free Mobile plan. Note that Free for its part is rather a fan of Instagram and since 6am this morning has already spent nearly an hour on Instagram!