Israel lowers age to 30 to receive 3rd dose of vaccine

While 58% of the population is doubly vaccinated, 1.5 million Israelis have already received a third dose.

Israel announced this Tuesday, August 24, lowering the minimum age to 30 years for receiving a 3rd dose of vaccine against the coronavirus in order to fight against an increase in contamination, linked to the Delta variant.

“Injection of a third dose of vaccine is allowed for people 30 years of age and over from today“, Said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

58% of the population doubly vaccinated

The Hebrew state launched a campaign three weeks ago to allow people aged 60 and over to get a third dose of the vaccine, mainly from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer / BioNTech. It has since gradually lowered the minimum age, despite the call from the World Health Organization (WHO) for a moratorium on these booster doses, in order to leave more vaccines to poor countries, where the rate vaccination rate remains low.





Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett replied that the administration of these doses in Israel, a country of nine million inhabitants, would not affect global stocks and would allow the effectiveness of a third dose to be tested. More than 5.4 million people received two doses of the vaccine in Israel, 58% of the population, and more than 1.5 million a third.

9,831 new contaminations

The Hebrew state had been one of the first countries to launch, in mid-December, a vast vaccination campaign thanks to an agreement with Pfizer which had quickly delivered millions of paid doses in exchange for data on the effectiveness of the vaccine on its population. This campaign has drastically reduced infections, but in recent weeks contaminations have started to rise again with the spread of the Delta variant in unvaccinated adults but also in people vaccinated more than six months ago.

Monday, 9,831 new patients were detected by the Ministry of Health, the highest figure since January. That same day, the country exceeded the mark of one million people infected since the start of the pandemic. In total, more than 6,800 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel.