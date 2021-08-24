ISS: a spacewalk canceled due to medical concerns

A little unexpected delay. NASA announced on August 23 that it was pushing back at the last moment a spacewalk planned for two astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS).

The American agency mentioned a “minor medical problem” of one of the astronauts concerned to justify this postponement. Mark Vande Hei, an American aged 54, is the one who suffers from the problem in question, without any details concerning his health having been disclosed by NASA. It must still remain in orbit around the Earth until next spring.

He and Akihiko Hoshide were due out this Tuesday, August 24 to install a mounting bracket for the upcoming installation of a solar panel. NASA said postponing this mission was not a problem. No date for the next outing has been scheduled, but it should come after August 28, when a freighter must dock at the station.





The US agency insists that Mark Vande Hei’s medical problem was not an emergency. There is therefore no reason to worry about his health or a possible repatriation to Earth sooner than expected. Such a situation has never happened, since astronauts are particularly monitored throughout their stay in the ISS.