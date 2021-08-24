Jacques Cardoze, OM communications director: “Mr. Estrosi should be ashamed”

The match between Nice and OM was interrupted in the 75th minute, Sunday evening, and it is still not finished, this Tuesday. Annoyed by the defense of the OGCN and by the speeches of its leaders from the start, the Marseille leaders really did not digest the words of Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, who denounced in Nice morning“The unspeakable attitude” and “Hysteria” by Pablo Longoria.
“The Niçois avoid the main problem, which is that their stadium was not up to par”
Jacques Cardoze, communication director of the Marseille club, says to himself “Outraged by the words of Mr. Estrosi, who should be ashamed of the device put in place Sunday evening, not up to the challenge. The fact that he does not measure the dangerousness and the risk of a match like this one, it seems to me more serious than the vicissitudes of schoolyards of the presidential platform. The Nice avoid the main problem, which is that their stadium was not up to par. When I see Mr. Rivère say that with the nets, Nice will have a secure stadium, that means that it was not, and that there was a gigantic flaw on Sunday evening. I find it shameful and disrespectful that we are blaming Mr Longoria. Mr. Estrosi’s words are inadmissible, scandalous and false. “
Jacques Cardoze was present in the presidential stand on Sunday alongside Pablo Longoria, president, David Friio, technical director, Pedro Iriondo, strategy director, Elodie Malatrait, media manager, and Leonardo Balerdi, suspended for this match. In the row in front of them, slightly offset, were Jean-Pierre Rivère and his wife, and the mayor of Nice.
“There was no inappropriate word or gesture on the part of Pablo Longoria, we cannot let him get dirty like that”
Cardoze gives his version of the facts: “From the start of the match, we saw the projectiles on the field, we pointed it out. With each projectile, we did not cease, in fact, to stand up and protest against these throwing objects. The Niçois would tell us “shut up”, “sit down” during the whole of the first period. In the minutes preceding the 75th, the Niçois take several yellow cards (Dolberg, Kluivert, Bard, plus trainer Christophe Galtier), and each time Mr. Rivère apostrophes the delegate to tell him that this is enough, the boxes against his team. While not once did he call his security manager.
And at the 75th minute, Ms. Rivère came to tell us: “Stop, these projectiles are nothing.” She grabs the arm of Pablo Longoria who, in a firm gesture, points her finger and asks him not to touch it. There, José Cobos intervened. There was no inappropriate word or gesture on the part of Pablo Longoria, we cannot let him get dirty like that. “