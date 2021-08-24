Jacques Cardoze, OM communications director: “Mr. Estrosi should be ashamed”

Jacques Cardoze, communication director of the Marseille club, says to himself “Outraged by the words of Mr. Estrosi, who should be ashamed of the device put in place Sunday evening, not up to the challenge. The fact that he does not measure the dangerousness and the risk of a match like this one, it seems to me more serious than the vicissitudes of schoolyards of the presidential platform. The Nice avoid the main problem, which is that their stadium was not up to par. When I see Mr. Rivère say that with the nets, Nice will have a secure stadium, that means that it was not, and that there was a gigantic flaw on Sunday evening. I find it shameful and disrespectful that we are blaming Mr Longoria. Mr. Estrosi’s words are inadmissible, scandalous and false. “



