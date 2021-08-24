Janet allows Abou to flee / Thierry ready to take revenge on Akim? – Un si grand soleil August 27, 2021 (episode 720) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 3 in advance of episode 720 of Friday, August 27, 2021 on France 2. Camille will do anything to attack Levars. Kira doesn’t want to go home again so she doesn’t want to do anything dirty. Janet saves Abu’s life. Akim has no blame.



Becker receives a call from the IGPN to inform him of the charges against Thierry. Becker tells Janet she was right… he feels bad about this blunder. Abu does not have a residence permit… he will not be deported but he will end up in prison.

Becker says the border police won’t be able to do anything if when she arrives at the hospital, Abu is not there. Janet figured out what to do.

Thierry Valois will go to committee, he tells Roux that he is not going to be fired… at worst he will be blamed.

Roux sent his file to a judge, he risks being indicted for assault and battery and therefore up to 3 years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.

Janet gives Abou some anti-inflammatory drugs and something to change his bandage… so he can leave before the police arrive. He plans to go to Italy.

Kira goes to the pool at Levars for a barbecue to support Camille. Florent can’t believe it …

Laetitia and Serge have lunch together while the teenagers prefer to stay in the swimming pool.

Violette explains to Céline that she gave Dr Alphand her last wishes, she does not want to be re-animated in the event of a future heart attack. Céline accepts her decision but it is very difficult. She cries in the hallways and Claire comes to comfort her.

Akim and Elise have coffee in the break room. Valentin organizes a drink for Thierry Valois in order to support him… Elise does not intend to defend him.





Kira says that Levars’ house stinks of money and Camille is afraid to meet with Levars as a stepfather.

The IGPN does not hold any charges against Akim… Aline Roux wishes him an excellent continuation in his career. Becker admits that it will be difficult for Akim at the police station, but he tells him that he can count on him.

Levars opens his safe and takes some documents and some money. Camille films it discreetly.

Camille tells Kira that she is going to steal money from Serge. Kira doesn’t want to follow her.

Lucille tells Akim that Thierry is a facho… he didn’t do anything. Akim finds it classy that Thierry did not denounce him for the loss of his weapon. Thierry found Akim to tell him that he didn’t hold it against him… too nice?

