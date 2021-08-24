Janssen vaccine: a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna is now recommended

the essential

As for the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the Haute Autorité de Santé recommends a second injection for people vaccinated with Janssen.

This concerns 984,390 people according to Public Health France. The High Authority for Health (HAS) has just announced that it recommends a second injection for the Janssen vaccine developed by the Johnson & Johnson laboratory. The product thus loses its main advantage since it previously required only a single dose to be protected from Covid-19.





The Ministry of Health should follow the advice of the HAS. First-time vaccinees will therefore be invited to make a new appointment in order to obtain a complete vaccination. First-time vaccinees will therefore be able to request either a dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Long-term effectiveness not guaranteed

Health authorities are facing a “lack of available data to confirm the long-term efficacy of the one-dose vaccination schedule of the Janssen vaccine against the Delta variant”. The HAS thus considers that it is “necessary to recommend the administration of an additional dose from now on to persons first vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine”.

So far, only 2,187 people have received two doses of Janssen in France.